Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 13 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 50 passes (86 targets) for 744 yards (67.6 per game) with seven TDs this season.

So far this season, 19.6% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Bengals, Williams has not had a TD catch.

The Bengals are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Williams was targeted eight times, totaling 39 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Williams has totaled 169 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 56.3 yards per game on 20 targets.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

