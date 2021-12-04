Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 50 passes (86 targets) for 744 yards (67.6 per game) with seven TDs this season.
- So far this season, 19.6% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- Williams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Bengals, Williams has not had a TD catch.
- The Bengals are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Williams was targeted eight times, totaling 39 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Williams has totaled 169 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 56.3 yards per game on 20 targets.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
