December 4, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 13 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has hauled in 50 passes (86 targets) for 744 yards (67.6 per game) with seven TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 19.6% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • Williams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Bengals, Williams has not had a TD catch.
  • The Bengals are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Williams was targeted eight times, totaling 39 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Williams has totaled 169 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown, averaging 56.3 yards per game on 20 targets.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

