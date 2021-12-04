Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Miles Sanders' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) meet the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 458 yards on 88 carries (38.2 ypg).
  • He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 118 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 371 times this season, and he's handled 88 of those attempts (23.7%).
  • The Eagles have run 48.8% passing plays and 51.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Sanders' 15 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 27th in the league, allowing 128.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Jets have conceded 20 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 7.1 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 158 rushing yards (52.7 per game) on 25 carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

88

23.7%

458

0

12

16.2%

5.2

Jalen Hurts

122

32.9%

695

8

26

35.1%

5.7

Boston Scott

61

16.4%

285

4

12

16.2%

4.7

Jordan Howard

51

13.7%

274

3

16

21.6%

5.4

