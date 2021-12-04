Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 458 yards on 88 carries (38.2 ypg).
- He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 118 yards.
- His team has run the ball 371 times this season, and he's handled 88 of those attempts (23.7%).
- The Eagles have run 48.8% passing plays and 51.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Sanders' 15 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 27th in the league, allowing 128.7 yards per game.
- This year the Jets have conceded 20 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 7.1 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 158 rushing yards (52.7 per game) on 25 carries.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
88
23.7%
458
0
12
16.2%
5.2
Jalen Hurts
122
32.9%
695
8
26
35.1%
5.7
Boston Scott
61
16.4%
285
4
12
16.2%
4.7
Jordan Howard
51
13.7%
274
3
16
21.6%
5.4
