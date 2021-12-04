Before placing any wagers on Miles Sanders' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) meet the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 458 yards on 88 carries (38.2 ypg).

He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 118 yards.

His team has run the ball 371 times this season, and he's handled 88 of those attempts (23.7%).

The Eagles have run 48.8% passing plays and 51.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Sanders' 15 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jets.

In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 27th in the league, allowing 128.7 yards per game.

This year the Jets have conceded 20 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 7.1 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 158 rushing yards (52.7 per game) on 25 carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 88 23.7% 458 0 12 16.2% 5.2 Jalen Hurts 122 32.9% 695 8 26 35.1% 5.7 Boston Scott 61 16.4% 285 4 12 16.2% 4.7 Jordan Howard 51 13.7% 274 3 16 21.6% 5.4

