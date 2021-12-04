The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 battle with the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 33.3% of Detroit's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Lions games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this year.

This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 26.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 376.8 yards.

The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

The Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions rack up 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings give up.

When Detroit picks up over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home.

Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

This year away from home, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

In five of six away games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.