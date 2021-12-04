Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 battle with the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Detroit's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 46.0 average total in Lions games this season.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 26.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 376.8 yards.
  • The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
  • The Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
  • The Lions rack up 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings give up.
  • When Detroit picks up over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • This year away from home, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • In five of six away games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.