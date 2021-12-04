Skip to main content
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 482 yards on 139 carries (40.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 139 of his team's 286 carries this season (48.6%).
  • The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his single career matchup against the Giants, Gaskin put up 43 rushing yards, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.
  • The Giants give up 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gaskin carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Gaskin has put up 169 rushing yards on 53 carries (56.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He also has 24 receiving yards (8.0 per game) on six catches, with one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

139

48.6%

482

3

29

53.7%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

62

-

172

1

4

-

2.8

Salvon Ahmed

46

16.1%

126

0

3

5.6%

2.7

Malcolm Brown

33

11.5%

125

1

7

13.0%

3.8

