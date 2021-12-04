There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 482 yards on 139 carries (40.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 139 of his team's 286 carries this season (48.6%).

The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

In his single career matchup against the Giants, Gaskin put up 43 rushing yards, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.

The Giants give up 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gaskin carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Gaskin has put up 169 rushing yards on 53 carries (56.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He also has 24 receiving yards (8.0 per game) on six catches, with one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 139 48.6% 482 3 29 53.7% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 62 - 172 1 4 - 2.8 Salvon Ahmed 46 16.1% 126 0 3 5.6% 2.7 Malcolm Brown 33 11.5% 125 1 7 13.0% 3.8

