Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 482 yards on 139 carries (40.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 43 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 139 of his team's 286 carries this season (48.6%).
- The Dolphins have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- In his single career matchup against the Giants, Gaskin put up 43 rushing yards, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.
- The Giants give up 127.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Giants are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gaskin carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Gaskin has put up 169 rushing yards on 53 carries (56.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He also has 24 receiving yards (8.0 per game) on six catches, with one TD.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
139
48.6%
482
3
29
53.7%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
62
-
172
1
4
-
2.8
Salvon Ahmed
46
16.1%
126
0
3
5.6%
2.7
Malcolm Brown
33
11.5%
125
1
7
13.0%
3.8
