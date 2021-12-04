Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 196 times for 708 yards (64.4 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are second in the NFL, conceding 84.2 yards per game.
- This year the Ravens are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Harris picked up 23 yards on eight carries.
- Harris added three catches for 14 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 167 yards (55.7 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 62 receiving yards (20.7 ypg) on 12 catches.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
196
75.7%
708
5
21
72.4%
3.6
Chase Claypool
8
3.1%
52
0
2
6.9%
6.5
Benny Snell Jr.
15
5.8%
43
0
0
0.0%
2.9
Kalen Ballage
11
4.2%
36
0
0
0.0%
3.3
