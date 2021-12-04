Sportsbooks have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 196 times for 708 yards (64.4 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are second in the NFL, conceding 84.2 yards per game.

This year the Ravens are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Harris picked up 23 yards on eight carries.

Harris added three catches for 14 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 167 yards (55.7 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 62 receiving yards (20.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 196 75.7% 708 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.1% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 15 5.8% 43 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Kalen Ballage 11 4.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 3.3

