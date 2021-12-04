Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 196 times for 708 yards (64.4 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 52 passes for 351 yards (31.9 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are second in the NFL, conceding 84.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Ravens are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Harris picked up 23 yards on eight carries.
  • Harris added three catches for 14 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 167 yards (55.7 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 62 receiving yards (20.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

196

75.7%

708

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.1%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

15

5.8%

43

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Kalen Ballage

11

4.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

3.3

Powered By Data Skrive