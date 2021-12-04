The Big 12 Championship Game is between the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

In 75% of Baylor's games this season (9/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points above the 35.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 5.9 points below the 52.4 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.

The Cowboys average 409.8 yards per game, 60 more yards than the 349.8 the Bears give up per matchup.

When Oklahoma State piles up over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Bears have forced (20).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Bears average 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).

Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Bears collect 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys give up (276.3).

In games that Baylor totals more than 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats