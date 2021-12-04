Oddsmakers have posted player props for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has hauled in 19 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 20.2 receiving yards.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 36 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.2% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

Zaccheaus has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 262.2 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and totaled five yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Zaccheaus has 50 receiving yards on six receptions (14 targets), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 36 9.2% 19 222 3 6 12.5% Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

