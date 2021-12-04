Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has hauled in 19 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 20.2 receiving yards.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 36 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.2% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • Zaccheaus has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 262.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and totaled five yards on one reception.
  • During his last three games, Zaccheaus has 50 receiving yards on six receptions (14 targets), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

36

9.2%

19

222

3

6

12.5%

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive