Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has hauled in 19 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 20.2 receiving yards.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 36 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 9.2% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
- Zaccheaus has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 262.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and totaled five yards on one reception.
- During his last three games, Zaccheaus has 50 receiving yards on six receptions (14 targets), averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
36
9.2%
19
222
3
6
12.5%
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
