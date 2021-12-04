Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has racked up 327 yards on 40 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game, on 53 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 53 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens are giving up 292.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Freiermuth has recorded 82 receiving yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6% Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

