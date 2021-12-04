Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has racked up 327 yards on 40 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game, on 53 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 53 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens are giving up 292.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Freiermuth has recorded 82 receiving yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets over his last three outings.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
