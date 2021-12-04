Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has racked up 327 yards on 40 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game, on 53 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 53 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens are giving up 292.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Freiermuth was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth has recorded 82 receiving yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

