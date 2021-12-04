Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents play in Week 13 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) meet the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has passed for 3,200 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (294-of-449), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (290.9 yards per game).
  • He's added 238 rushing yards on 44 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 449 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In eight matchups against the Broncos, Mahomes averaged 228.1 passing yards per game, 50.4 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes threw a touchdown pass in six of those matchups against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Mahomes completed 62.2% of his passes for 260 yards with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball seven times for 11 yards on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Mahomes has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 78 of 124 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Powered By Data Skrive