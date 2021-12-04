Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has passed for 3,200 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (294-of-449), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (290.9 yards per game).
- He's added 238 rushing yards on 44 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
- The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.
- Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 449 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Denver
- In eight matchups against the Broncos, Mahomes averaged 228.1 passing yards per game, 50.4 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Mahomes threw a touchdown pass in six of those matchups against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.
- The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Mahomes completed 62.2% of his passes for 260 yards with one interception.
- He also carried the ball seven times for 11 yards on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Mahomes has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 78 of 124 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and one interception.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
122
26.2%
84
932
8
14
22.6%
Travis Kelce
97
20.8%
67
821
5
7
11.3%
Mecole Hardman
59
12.7%
42
424
1
10
16.1%
Powered By Data Skrive