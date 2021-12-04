Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents play in Week 13 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) meet the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 3,200 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (294-of-449), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (290.9 yards per game).

He's added 238 rushing yards on 44 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 449 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Denver

In eight matchups against the Broncos, Mahomes averaged 228.1 passing yards per game, 50.4 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass in six of those matchups against the Broncos, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.

The Broncos have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Mahomes completed 62.2% of his passes for 260 yards with one interception.

He also carried the ball seven times for 11 yards on the ground.

In his last three outings, Mahomes has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 78 of 124 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1%

