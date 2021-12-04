The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will clash in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 45 points seven of 12 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 53.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.2 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 3.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets surrender (30.4).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 30.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets give up per outing (394.9).

When Philadelphia totals over 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Jets' takeaways (9).

Jets stats and trends

New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jets have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).

New York has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Jets average just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 341.1 yards.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 24 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.

This season, New York has gone over the total in three of five home games.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

On the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

This year, in three of seven away games Philadelphia has gone over the total.

Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

