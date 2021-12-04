Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will clash in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 45 points seven of 12 times.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 53.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.2 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 3.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets surrender (30.4).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 30.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets give up per outing (394.9).
  • When Philadelphia totals over 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Jets' takeaways (9).
  • New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jets have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • New York has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.
  • The Jets average just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 341.1 yards.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over 24 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • This season, New York has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).
  • On the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • This year, in three of seven away games Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

