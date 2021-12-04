The ACC Championship comes down to a matchup between the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) and the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-2 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 71.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Wake Forest's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 71.5.

The two teams combine to score 85.7 points per game, 14.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 19.1 points greater than the 52.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 8-3 in their 11 games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (42.8) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 29.1 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (427.5).

Pittsburgh is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses over 427.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have 14 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Wake Forest's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons rack up 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.3).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers give up (353.8).

When Wake Forest totals more than 353.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This season the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats