Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's 29 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Gronkowski has been the target of 8.6% (40 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Falcons are 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Falcons, Gronkowski has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are giving up 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 123 yards (17.6 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Gronkowski has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 194 yards, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

