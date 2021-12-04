Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's 29 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 8.6% (40 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Falcons are 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Falcons, Gronkowski has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are giving up 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 123 yards (17.6 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three games, Gronkowski has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 194 yards, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

