The MWC Championship Game is between the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 49.5 points four of 12 times.

Utah State's games have gone over 49.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 11.1 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies give up (26.3).

When San Diego State puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 334.9 yards per game, 62.4 fewer yards than the 397.3 the Aggies give up per contest.

In games that San Diego State picks up more than 397.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Aggies put up 14.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Aztecs surrender (17.3).

Utah State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Aggies collect 143 more yards per game (457.2) than the Aztecs give up per matchup (314.2).

When Utah State totals more than 314.2 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

This year the Aggies have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (20).

Season Stats