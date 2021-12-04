Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has run for 260 yards on 73 carries (23.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has added 24 catches for 174 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 73, or 28.1%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 60.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, Barkley had 112 rushing yards, 58.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 104.9 yards per game.
- This season the Dolphins have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.
- Barkley also added 13 yards on four receptions.
- Barkley has 65 yards on 19 carries (21.7 ypg) over his last three games.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
73
28.1%
260
2
10
24.4%
3.6
Devontae Booker
91
35.0%
340
2
14
34.1%
3.7
Daniel Jones
62
23.8%
298
2
13
31.7%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
22
8.5%
89
1
2
4.9%
4.0
Powered By Data Skrive