December 4, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Miami

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Saquon Barkley and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Barkley and the New York Giants (4-7) square off against the Miami Dolphins (5-7) in Week 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has run for 260 yards on 73 carries (23.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 24 catches for 174 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 73, or 28.1%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, Barkley had 112 rushing yards, 58.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 104.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Dolphins have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.
  • Barkley also added 13 yards on four receptions.
  • Barkley has 65 yards on 19 carries (21.7 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

73

28.1%

260

2

10

24.4%

3.6

Devontae Booker

91

35.0%

340

2

14

34.1%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

23.8%

298

2

13

31.7%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

22

8.5%

89

1

2

4.9%

4.0

