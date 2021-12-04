Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8).

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • In 27.3% of Seattle's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • In San Francisco's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers are 3-4 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year, the 49ers average 5.0 more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The 49ers collect 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1), than the Seahawks allow per outing (399.0).
  • In games that San Francisco totals over 399.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Seattle is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Seahawks have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • This season the Seahawks score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers surrender (22.5).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up.
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 318.7 yards.
  • This season the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This year, in five home games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

