The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 13 clash against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8).

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of Seattle's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The 49ers are 3-4 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the 49ers average 5.0 more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The 49ers collect 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1), than the Seahawks allow per outing (399.0).

In games that San Francisco totals over 399.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

This season the Seahawks score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers surrender (22.5).

When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up.

Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 318.7 yards.

This season the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2).

This year, in five home games, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In five road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

This season, 49ers away games average 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

