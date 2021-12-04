Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals meet in Week 13 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) take the field against the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 101 times and has 67 catches, leading the Bills with 847 yards (77.0 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.
  • Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (101 total) of his team's 418 passing attempts this season.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • Diggs' 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 33.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Diggs, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times, picking up 74 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Diggs racked up 19 catches on 28 targets and averaged 86.3 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Dawson Knox

41

9.8%

31

415

7

10

13.9%

