In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals meet in Week 13 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) take the field against the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 101 times and has 67 catches, leading the Bills with 847 yards (77.0 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.

Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (101 total) of his team's 418 passing attempts this season.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs' 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 33.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Diggs, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times, picking up 74 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Diggs racked up 19 catches on 28 targets and averaged 86.3 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5% Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9%

