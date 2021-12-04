Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has been targeted 101 times and has 67 catches, leading the Bills with 847 yards (77.0 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.
- Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (101 total) of his team's 418 passing attempts this season.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- Diggs' 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots are 33.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Diggs, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Diggs was targeted nine times, picking up 74 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Diggs racked up 19 catches on 28 targets and averaged 86.3 receiving yards with four touchdowns.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
Dawson Knox
41
9.8%
31
415
7
10
13.9%
