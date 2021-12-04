In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about T.J. Hockenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has racked up 57 catches for 534 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 48.5 receiving yards per game.

Hockenson has been the target of 19.8% (76 total) of his team's 383 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his four matchups against the Vikings, Hockenson's 29.5 receiving yards average is 17.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

In four matchups, Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.

This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Hockenson was targeted three times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Hockenson's nine catches during his last three games are good enough for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 12 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3% Amon-Ra St. Brown 52 13.6% 39 352 0 5 13.9%

