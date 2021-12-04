Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson has racked up 57 catches for 534 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 48.5 receiving yards per game.
- Hockenson has been the target of 19.8% (76 total) of his team's 383 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his four matchups against the Vikings, Hockenson's 29.5 receiving yards average is 17.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- In four matchups, Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.
- This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Hockenson was targeted three times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Hockenson's nine catches during his last three games are good enough for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 12 times.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
76
19.8%
57
534
3
8
22.2%
D'Andre Swift
70
18.3%
56
429
2
6
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
51
13.3%
33
379
2
3
8.3%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
52
13.6%
39
352
0
5
13.9%
