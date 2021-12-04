Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about T.J. Hockenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has racked up 57 catches for 534 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 48.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 19.8% (76 total) of his team's 383 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his four matchups against the Vikings, Hockenson's 29.5 receiving yards average is 17.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • In four matchups, Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.
  • This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Hockenson was targeted three times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hockenson's nine catches during his last three games are good enough for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 12 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

76

19.8%

57

534

3

8

22.2%

D'Andre Swift

70

18.3%

56

429

2

6

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

51

13.3%

33

379

2

3

8.3%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

52

13.6%

39

352

0

5

13.9%

Powered By Data Skrive