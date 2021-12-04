Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will battle in a Week 13 NFL clash of NFC South opponents.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 50.5 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in four chances.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons give up (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per contest.
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 361.8 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).
  • Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Falcons rack up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).
  • When Atlanta records more than 23.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (328.5).
  • When Atlanta piles up over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
  • In six away games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

