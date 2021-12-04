The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will battle in a Week 13 NFL clash of NFC South opponents.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.

Atlanta's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.5 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Buccaneers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in four chances.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons give up (27.5).

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per contest.

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 361.8 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Falcons rack up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).

When Atlanta records more than 23.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (328.5).

When Atlanta piles up over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

Atlanta has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

In six away games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

