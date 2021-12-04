Taylor Heinicke has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (5-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) square off in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 passing yards this season (237.5 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (244-of-363), throwing 16 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He has added 279 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Football Team have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 43.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are conceding 246.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Heinicke completed 77.1% of his passes for 223 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Heinicke has racked up 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) and has a 77.5% completion percentage (69-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 47 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1%

