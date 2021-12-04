Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Taylor Heinicke has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (5-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) square off in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 passing yards this season (237.5 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (244-of-363), throwing 16 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
  • He has added 279 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Football Team have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 43.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are conceding 246.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Heinicke completed 77.1% of his passes for 223 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Heinicke has racked up 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) and has a 77.5% completion percentage (69-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 47 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

98

26.6%

58

786

5

8

20.5%

J.D. McKissic

53

14.4%

43

397

2

3

7.7%

Adam Humphries

34

9.2%

25

269

0

2

5.1%

