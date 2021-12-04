Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 passing yards this season (237.5 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (244-of-363), throwing 16 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He has added 279 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Football Team have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 43.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are conceding 246.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Heinicke completed 77.1% of his passes for 223 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Heinicke has racked up 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) and has a 77.5% completion percentage (69-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 47 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
98
26.6%
58
786
5
8
20.5%
J.D. McKissic
53
14.4%
43
397
2
3
7.7%
Adam Humphries
34
9.2%
25
269
0
2
5.1%
Powered By Data Skrive