December 4, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any bets on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Bridgewater has racked up 2,518 passing yards (228.9 yards per game) while going 233-for-339 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 79 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 7.2 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 45.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs, 70.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (264.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 129 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 10 yards on two carries, averaging five yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) while going 52-for-82 (63.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has nine rushing yards on five carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

70

19.1%

45

634

2

10

19.6%

Tim Patrick

56

15.3%

39

549

4

9

17.6%

Noah Fant

63

17.2%

45

391

3

10

19.6%

