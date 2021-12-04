Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Bridgewater has racked up 2,518 passing yards (228.9 yards per game) while going 233-for-339 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 79 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 7.2 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater accounts for 45.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs, 70.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Chiefs.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (264.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 129 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 10 yards on two carries, averaging five yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) while going 52-for-82 (63.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has nine rushing yards on five carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game on the ground.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
70
19.1%
45
634
2
10
19.6%
Tim Patrick
56
15.3%
39
549
4
9
17.6%
Noah Fant
63
17.2%
45
391
3
10
19.6%
