Before placing any bets on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Bridgewater has racked up 2,518 passing yards (228.9 yards per game) while going 233-for-339 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 79 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 7.2 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater accounts for 45.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Bridgewater threw for 310 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs, 70.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Chiefs.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (264.4 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 129 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 10 yards on two carries, averaging five yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 604 passing yards (201.3 per game) while going 52-for-82 (63.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has nine rushing yards on five carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 70 19.1% 45 634 2 10 19.6% Tim Patrick 56 15.3% 39 549 4 9 17.6% Noah Fant 63 17.2% 45 391 3 10 19.6%

