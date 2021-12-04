Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has put together a 560-yard campaign so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 balls on 68 targets.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (68 total) of his team's 344 passing attempts this season.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Higgins collected zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Higgins was targeted eight times, totaling 114 yards on six receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Higgins' 14 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive