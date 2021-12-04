Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has put together a 560-yard campaign so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 balls on 68 targets.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (68 total) of his team's 344 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Higgins collected zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Higgins was targeted eight times, totaling 114 yards on six receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Higgins' 14 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

