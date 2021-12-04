Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has put together a 560-yard campaign so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 balls on 68 targets.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (68 total) of his team's 344 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Higgins collected zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Higgins was targeted eight times, totaling 114 yards on six receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Higgins' 14 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
