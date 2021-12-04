Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

There will be player props available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) are tops amongst the Football Team. He's been targeted 98 times, and has 58 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.6% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 246.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Seahawks, McLaurin was targeted seven times, totaling 51 yards on four receptions.
  • McLaurin's 15 grabs (22 targets) have netted him 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

98

26.6%

58

786

5

8

20.5%

J.D. McKissic

53

14.4%

43

397

2

3

7.7%

Adam Humphries

34

9.2%

25

269

0

2

5.1%

DeAndre Carter

31

8.4%

18

261

3

2

5.1%

