There will be player props available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) are tops amongst the Football Team. He's been targeted 98 times, and has 58 receptions and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.6% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 246.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, McLaurin was targeted seven times, totaling 51 yards on four receptions.

McLaurin's 15 grabs (22 targets) have netted him 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1% DeAndre Carter 31 8.4% 18 261 3 2 5.1%

