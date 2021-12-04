Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 13 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,403 passing yards (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457), tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's added 53 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5%) for 226 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (78-for-114) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

