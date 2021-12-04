Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,403 passing yards (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457), tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's added 53 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5%) for 226 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (78-for-114) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
