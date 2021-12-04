Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 13 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,403 passing yards (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457), tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's added 53 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the Falcons.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are conceding 249.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Brady went 25-for-34 (73.5%) for 226 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (78-for-114) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

Powered By Data Skrive