Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 67 catches (97 targets) have netted him 821 yards (74.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 239.7 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 74 yards on five receptions.
- Kelce has hauled in 18 passes (26 targets) for 261 yards (87.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
97
20.8%
67
821
5
7
11.3%
Tyreek Hill
122
26.2%
84
932
8
14
22.6%
Mecole Hardman
59
12.7%
42
424
1
10
16.1%
Byron Pringle
32
6.9%
23
338
3
1
1.6%
