December 4, 2021
BETTING
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) play the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 67 catches (97 targets) have netted him 821 yards (74.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 239.7 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 74 yards on five receptions.
  • Kelce has hauled in 18 passes (26 targets) for 261 yards (87.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Byron Pringle

32

6.9%

23

338

3

1

1.6%

