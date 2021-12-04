Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) play the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 67 catches (97 targets) have netted him 821 yards (74.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (97 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Kelce is averaging 90.4 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Broncos, 16.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 239.7 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 74 yards on five receptions.

Kelce has hauled in 18 passes (26 targets) for 261 yards (87.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1% Byron Pringle 32 6.9% 23 338 3 1 1.6%

