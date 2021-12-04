Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Lawrence has thrown for 2,369 yards (215.4 per game) while completing 231 of 398 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 231 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (267.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Lawrence put together a 228-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 54.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.
- Lawrence has put up 548 passing yards (182.7 per game) and has a 53.9% completion percentage this year (55-of-102) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
79
19.8%
46
529
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
71
17.8%
45
441
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
