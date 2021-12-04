There will be player prop betting options available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has thrown for 2,369 yards (215.4 per game) while completing 231 of 398 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 231 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (267.3 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 228-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 54.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.

Lawrence has put up 548 passing yards (182.7 per game) and has a 53.9% completion percentage this year (55-of-102) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

