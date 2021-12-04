Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has thrown for 2,369 yards (215.4 per game) while completing 231 of 398 passes (58%), with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 231 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (267.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Lawrence put together a 228-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 54.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Lawrence has put up 548 passing yards (182.7 per game) and has a 53.9% completion percentage this year (55-of-102) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

79

19.8%

46

529

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

71

17.8%

45

441

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

