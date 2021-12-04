Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,701 yards (141.8 per game) while completing 165 of 234 passes (70.5%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.

Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

The 256.0 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Tagovailoa put together a 230-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 87.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 661 yards (220.3 ypg), completing 80.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 103 22.4% 77 759 4 12 20.7% Mike Gesicki 79 17.2% 52 596 2 6 10.3% DeVante Parker 43 9.3% 25 327 1 2 3.4%

