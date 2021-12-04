Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (5-7) and the New York Giants (4-7) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,701 yards (141.8 per game) while completing 165 of 234 passes (70.5%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 256.0 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Tagovailoa put together a 230-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 87.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 661 yards (220.3 ypg), completing 80.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

103

22.4%

77

759

4

12

20.7%

Mike Gesicki

79

17.2%

52

596

2

6

10.3%

DeVante Parker

43

9.3%

25

327

1

2

3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive