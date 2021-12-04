Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Miami vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,701 yards (141.8 per game) while completing 165 of 234 passes (70.5%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 31.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 234 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- The 256.0 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Tagovailoa put together a 230-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 87.1% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 661 yards (220.3 ypg), completing 80.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for six yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
103
22.4%
77
759
4
12
20.7%
Mike Gesicki
79
17.2%
52
596
2
6
10.3%
DeVante Parker
43
9.3%
25
327
1
2
3.4%
Powered By Data Skrive