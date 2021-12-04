Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Ty Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 13 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has piled up 48 carries for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 48 of his team's 243 carries this season (19.8%).
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his only career matchup against the Eagles, Johnson recorded five rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 16th in the NFL, giving up 112.7 yards per game.
  • Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 25th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Johnson rushed six times for 42 yards (seven yards per attempt).
  • Johnson has 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg) over his last three games.
  • Johnson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

48

19.8%

186

1

8

21.1%

3.9

Michael Carter

111

45.7%

430

4

19

50.0%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

46

18.9%

185

0

1

2.6%

4.0

Elijah Moore

4

1.6%

45

1

2

5.3%

11.3

