Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has piled up 48 carries for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 48 of his team's 243 carries this season (19.8%).
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his only career matchup against the Eagles, Johnson recorded five rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 16th in the NFL, giving up 112.7 yards per game.
- Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 25th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Johnson rushed six times for 42 yards (seven yards per attempt).
- Johnson has 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg) over his last three games.
- Johnson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
48
19.8%
186
1
8
21.1%
3.9
Michael Carter
111
45.7%
430
4
19
50.0%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
46
18.9%
185
0
1
2.6%
4.0
Elijah Moore
4
1.6%
45
1
2
5.3%
11.3
