Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Ty Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 13 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has piled up 48 carries for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.

He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 48 of his team's 243 carries this season (19.8%).

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his only career matchup against the Eagles, Johnson recorded five rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 16th in the NFL, giving up 112.7 yards per game.

Johnson and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 25th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Johnson rushed six times for 42 yards (seven yards per attempt).

Johnson has 49 yards on nine carries (16.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Johnson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 48 19.8% 186 1 8 21.1% 3.9 Michael Carter 111 45.7% 430 4 19 50.0% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 46 18.9% 185 0 1 2.6% 4.0 Elijah Moore 4 1.6% 45 1 2 5.3% 11.3

Powered By Data Skrive