December 4, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Tyler Conklin will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 13 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has caught 40 passes on 55 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • Conklin has been the target of 13.4% (55 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.
  • Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Conklin has averaged 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Lions, 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions.
  • The 255.1 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together a 25-yard performance against the 49ers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Conklin has racked up 71 yards over his last three games (23.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in eight balls on 11 targets.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

K.J. Osborn

47

11.5%

31

365

2

2

4.3%

