Tyler Conklin will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 13 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has caught 40 passes on 55 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Conklin has been the target of 13.4% (55 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.

Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Conklin has averaged 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Lions, 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions.

The 255.1 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together a 25-yard performance against the 49ers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Conklin has racked up 71 yards over his last three games (23.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in eight balls on 11 targets.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

