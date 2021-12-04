Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has also chipped in with 39 grabs for 347 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 56 times and averages 31.5 receiving yards per game.
- Higbee has been the target of 13.8% (56 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
- Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.7% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Higbee's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higbee did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Higbee was targeted five times and picked up three yards on one reception.
- Higbee has racked up 74 yards in his last three games (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in nine balls on 20 targets.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
56
13.8%
39
347
3
14
17.7%
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
