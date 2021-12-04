Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Higbee and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has also chipped in with 39 grabs for 347 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 56 times and averages 31.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 13.8% (56 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
  • Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.7% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Higbee's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higbee did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Higbee was targeted five times and picked up three yards on one reception.
  • Higbee has racked up 74 yards in his last three games (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in nine balls on 20 targets.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

56

13.8%

39

347

3

14

17.7%

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

