Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has grabbed 50 passes and leads his team with 813 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 73.9 yards per game.
- Lockett has been the target of 76 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.
- Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Lockett's 38.5 receiving yards average is 23.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 96 yards (32 yards per catch).
- Lockett has also added nine receptions for 234 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 78.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
76
24.0%
50
813
3
4
12.1%
D.K. Metcalf
76
24.0%
47
650
8
11
33.3%
Gerald Everett
38
12.0%
30
272
2
4
12.1%
Freddie Swain
30
9.5%
17
201
3
4
12.1%
