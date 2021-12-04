In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on NBC. NFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has grabbed 50 passes and leads his team with 813 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 73.9 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 76 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Lockett's 38.5 receiving yards average is 23.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 96 yards (32 yards per catch).

Lockett has also added nine receptions for 234 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 78.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 76 24.0% 50 813 3 4 12.1% D.K. Metcalf 76 24.0% 47 650 8 11 33.3% Gerald Everett 38 12.0% 30 272 2 4 12.1% Freddie Swain 30 9.5% 17 201 3 4 12.1%

