Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on NBC. NFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has grabbed 50 passes and leads his team with 813 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 73.9 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 76 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Lockett's 38.5 receiving yards average is 23.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Lockett was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 96 yards (32 yards per catch).
  • Lockett has also added nine receptions for 234 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 78.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

76

24.0%

50

813

3

4

12.1%

D.K. Metcalf

76

24.0%

47

650

8

11

33.3%

Gerald Everett

38

12.0%

30

272

2

4

12.1%

Freddie Swain

30

9.5%

17

201

3

4

12.1%

Powered By Data Skrive