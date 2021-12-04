Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has been targeted 122 times and has 84 catches, leading the Chiefs with 932 receiving yards (84.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 122 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.
  • Hill (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Broncos are giving up 239.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill reeled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Hill has grabbed 20 passes (32 targets) for 197 yards (65.7 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

122

26.2%

84

932

8

14

22.6%

Travis Kelce

97

20.8%

67

821

5

7

11.3%

Mecole Hardman

59

12.7%

42

424

1

10

16.1%

Byron Pringle

32

6.9%

23

338

3

1

1.6%

Powered By Data Skrive