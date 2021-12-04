Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has been targeted 122 times and has 84 catches, leading the Chiefs with 932 receiving yards (84.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 122 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.
- Hill (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Broncos are giving up 239.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill reeled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Hill has grabbed 20 passes (32 targets) for 197 yards (65.7 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
122
26.2%
84
932
8
14
22.6%
Travis Kelce
97
20.8%
67
821
5
7
11.3%
Mecole Hardman
59
12.7%
42
424
1
10
16.1%
Byron Pringle
32
6.9%
23
338
3
1
1.6%
