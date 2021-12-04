There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has been targeted 122 times and has 84 catches, leading the Chiefs with 932 receiving yards (84.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 122 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.

Hill (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

In his 10 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 46.8 receiving yards average is 29.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Broncos are giving up 239.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys, Hill reeled in nine passes for 77 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Hill has grabbed 20 passes (32 targets) for 197 yards (65.7 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 122 26.2% 84 932 8 14 22.6% Travis Kelce 97 20.8% 67 821 5 7 11.3% Mecole Hardman 59 12.7% 42 424 1 10 16.1% Byron Pringle 32 6.9% 23 338 3 1 1.6%

