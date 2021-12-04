Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyrod Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Taylor's Houston Texans (2-9) play the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor leads Houston with 921 passing yards (83.7 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage this year (86-of-137) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 136 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
  • Taylor accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 137 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Taylor averaged zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Colts, 207.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Taylor has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 257.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Taylor went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 158 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • Taylor tacked on 30 yards on two carries, averaging 15 yards per attempt.
  • Taylor has put up 505 passing yards (168.3 ypg) on 55-of-93 with two touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

92

26.4%

62

704

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

22

6.3%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

29

8.3%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive