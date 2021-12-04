Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyrod Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Taylor's Houston Texans (2-9) play the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor leads Houston with 921 passing yards (83.7 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage this year (86-of-137) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 136 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Taylor accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 137 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Taylor averaged zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Colts, 207.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Taylor has not thrown for a touchdown against the Colts over that time.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 257.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Taylor went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 158 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Taylor tacked on 30 yards on two carries, averaging 15 yards per attempt.

Taylor has put up 505 passing yards (168.3 ypg) on 55-of-93 with two touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 92 26.4% 62 704 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 22 6.3% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 29 8.3% 18 228 0 2 5.3%

