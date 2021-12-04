Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 11 times.
- So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Golden Bears put up 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans allow (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans give up per outing (422.1).
- When Cal amasses more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This year, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Trojans put up seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.
- The Trojans rack up 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).
- When USC totals more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19