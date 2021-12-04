The California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) and USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 foes at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 11 times.

So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Golden Bears put up 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans allow (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans give up per outing (422.1).

When Cal amasses more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

USC has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Trojans put up seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.

The Trojans rack up 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).

When USC totals more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Season Stats