Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12 Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will battle in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Friday's total is 11.0 points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Utes put up 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per matchup (24.4).
- When Utah scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per matchup (371.3).
- In games that Utah totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Ducks collect 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes allow (324.9).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 324.9 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20