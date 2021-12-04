The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will battle in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Friday's total is 11.0 points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Utes put up 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per matchup (24.4).

When Utah scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per matchup (371.3).

In games that Utah totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Ducks collect 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes allow (324.9).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 324.9 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats