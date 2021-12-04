Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA C-USA Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
The C-USA Championship Game is between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA).
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 74.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 74.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 5.7 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.3 fewer than the 74.5 total in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 15.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.
- The Hilltoppers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners surrender (22.2).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals over 346.0 yards.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners rack up 36.9 points per game, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).
- When UTSA scores more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (411.3).
- UTSA is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 411.3 yards.
- The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23