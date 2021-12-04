The C-USA Championship Game is between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 74.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 74.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 5.7 points above Friday's over/under.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.3 fewer than the 74.5 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 15.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.

The Hilltoppers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners surrender (22.2).

When Western Kentucky records more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals over 346.0 yards.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners rack up 36.9 points per game, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).

When UTSA scores more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (411.3).

UTSA is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 411.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

Season Stats