December 4, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) play the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has caught 34 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 28.3 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.9% (60 total) of his team's 403 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pascal has averaged 40.8 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Texans, 10.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Texans, Pascal has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times, picking up 12 yards on two receptions.
  • Pascal has caught four passes on 10 targets for 21 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

