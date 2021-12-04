Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) play the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has caught 34 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 28.3 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 14.9% (60 total) of his team's 403 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Pascal has averaged 40.8 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Texans, 10.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Texans, Pascal has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).

The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times, picking up 12 yards on two receptions.

Pascal has caught four passes on 10 targets for 21 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive