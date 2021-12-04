Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has caught 34 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 60 times, and puts up 28.3 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 14.9% (60 total) of his team's 403 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pascal has averaged 40.8 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Texans, 10.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Texans, Pascal has had a TD catch four times (including multiple scores in two games).
- The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times, picking up 12 yards on two receptions.
- Pascal has caught four passes on 10 targets for 21 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
Jack Doyle
39
9.7%
26
278
3
7
14.9%
