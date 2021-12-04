Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-8) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wilson has thrown for 1,313 yards (119.4 per game) while completing 118 of 205 passes (57.6%), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 25 rushing yards on 10 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 2.3 yards per game.

The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 23rd in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 145-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes with one interception.

He tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Wilson has racked up 145 passing yards (48.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (14-for-24) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on three rushing yards on two carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 56 13.2% 32 477 4 4 9.1% Elijah Moore 65 15.3% 37 461 4 5 11.4% Jamison Crowder 51 12.0% 38 310 2 10 22.7%

Powered By Data Skrive