Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wilson has thrown for 1,313 yards (119.4 per game) while completing 118 of 205 passes (57.6%), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 25 rushing yards on 10 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 2.3 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 23rd in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 145-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes with one interception.
- He tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Wilson has racked up 145 passing yards (48.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (14-for-24) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on three rushing yards on two carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
56
13.2%
32
477
4
4
9.1%
Elijah Moore
65
15.3%
37
461
4
5
11.4%
Jamison Crowder
51
12.0%
38
310
2
10
22.7%
