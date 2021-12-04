Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-8) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has thrown for 1,313 yards (119.4 per game) while completing 118 of 205 passes (57.6%), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 25 rushing yards on 10 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 2.3 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 18 of his 205 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 23rd in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 145-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes with one interception.
  • He tacked on two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Wilson has racked up 145 passing yards (48.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (14-for-24) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has tacked on three rushing yards on two carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

56

13.2%

32

477

4

4

9.1%

Elijah Moore

65

15.3%

37

461

4

5

11.4%

Jamison Crowder

51

12.0%

38

310

2

10

22.7%

