Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has contributed with 63 grabs for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 62.4 receiving yards per game.
- Thielen has been the target of 90 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
8
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Thielen's 48.3 receiving yards average is 18.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Thielen has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Thielen will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Thielen was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Thielen has chipped in with 18 grabs for 209 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 69.7 receiving yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
K.J. Osborn
47
11.5%
31
365
2
2
4.3%
