Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC North rivals play in Week 13 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has contributed with 63 grabs for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 62.4 receiving yards per game.

Thielen has been the target of 90 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 8 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Thielen's 48.3 receiving yards average is 18.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Thielen has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Thielen will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Thielen was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Thielen has chipped in with 18 grabs for 209 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 69.7 receiving yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive