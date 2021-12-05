Publish date:
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dalton has passed for 788 yards while completing 64.3% of his throws (72-of-112), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (71.6 yards per game).
- He also adds 49 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 10 carries.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time.
- Dalton has attempted eight of his 112 passes in the red zone, accounting for 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Dalton's 264 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cardinals are 39.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 220.0 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Dalton went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 317 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- He tacked on six carries for 11 yards.
- Dalton has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
83
26.8%
46
694
3
4
12.9%
Cole Kmet
57
18.4%
37
361
0
6
19.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
16.1%
30
339
1
4
12.9%
Powered By Data Skrive