December 5, 2021
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Andy Dalton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Dalton's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take the field in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dalton has passed for 788 yards while completing 64.3% of his throws (72-of-112), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (71.6 yards per game).
  • He also adds 49 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 10 carries.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time.
  • Dalton has attempted eight of his 112 passes in the red zone, accounting for 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Dalton's 264 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cardinals are 39.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 220.0 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Dalton went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 317 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • He tacked on six carries for 11 yards.
  • Dalton has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

83

26.8%

46

694

3

4

12.9%

Cole Kmet

57

18.4%

37

361

0

6

19.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

16.1%

30

339

1

4

12.9%

