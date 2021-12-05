Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Andy Dalton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Dalton's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take the field in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dalton has passed for 788 yards while completing 64.3% of his throws (72-of-112), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (71.6 yards per game).

He also adds 49 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 10 carries.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time.

Dalton has attempted eight of his 112 passes in the red zone, accounting for 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

Dalton's 264 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cardinals are 39.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 220.0 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Dalton went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 317 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

He tacked on six carries for 11 yards.

Dalton has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 83 26.8% 46 694 3 4 12.9% Cole Kmet 57 18.4% 37 361 0 6 19.4% Allen Robinson II 50 16.1% 30 339 1 4 12.9%

