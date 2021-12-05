Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (5-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has taken 183 carries for a team-leading 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also caught 26 passes for 193 yards (17.5 per game) with one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 324 times this season, and he's taken 183 of those attempts (56.5%).

The Football Team have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allowing 125.9 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Gibson rushed for 111 yards on 29 carries.

He also caught seven passes for 35 yards.

In his last three games, Gibson has run for 270 yards on 72 carries (90.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has nine catches for 49 yards (16.3 ypg).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 183 56.5% 712 5 31 60.8% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 49 15.1% 279 1 9 17.6% 5.7 J.D. McKissic 48 14.8% 212 2 6 11.8% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 32 9.9% 104 0 3 5.9% 3.3

Powered By Data Skrive