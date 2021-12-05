Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has taken 183 carries for a team-leading 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 193 yards (17.5 per game) with one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 324 times this season, and he's taken 183 of those attempts (56.5%).
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Allowing 125.9 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Gibson rushed for 111 yards on 29 carries.
- He also caught seven passes for 35 yards.
- In his last three games, Gibson has run for 270 yards on 72 carries (90.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has nine catches for 49 yards (16.3 ypg).
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
183
56.5%
712
5
31
60.8%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
49
15.1%
279
1
9
17.6%
5.7
J.D. McKissic
48
14.8%
212
2
6
11.8%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
32
9.9%
104
0
3
5.9%
3.3
