Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (5-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has taken 183 carries for a team-leading 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 193 yards (17.5 per game) with one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 324 times this season, and he's taken 183 of those attempts (56.5%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Allowing 125.9 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Raiders have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Gibson rushed for 111 yards on 29 carries.
  • He also caught seven passes for 35 yards.
  • In his last three games, Gibson has run for 270 yards on 72 carries (90.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has nine catches for 49 yards (16.3 ypg).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

183

56.5%

712

5

31

60.8%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

49

15.1%

279

1

9

17.6%

5.7

J.D. McKissic

48

14.8%

212

2

6

11.8%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

32

9.9%

104

0

3

5.9%

3.3

Powered By Data Skrive