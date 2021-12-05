Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Chicago Bears (4-7) will battle in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 42 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.7, 6.7 points above Sunday's total of 42.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.4 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Cardinals put up 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per contest (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears allow per matchup.
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses over 334.4 yards.
  • The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bears have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Bears score just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).
  • When Chicago scores more than 18.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Bears average 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • In games that Chicago picks up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • Chicago has gone over the total once in five home games this season.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • Arizona is 6-0 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, on the road.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in three of six away games this year.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.