The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Chicago Bears (4-7) will battle in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 42 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.7, 6.7 points above Sunday's total of 42.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.4 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Cardinals put up 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per contest (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears allow per matchup.

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses over 334.4 yards.

The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

This season the Bears score just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).

When Chicago scores more than 18.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bears average 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Chicago picks up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

Chicago has gone over the total once in five home games this season.

This season, Bears home games average 42.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Arizona is 6-0 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7-point favorites or more.

Arizona has hit the over in three of six away games this year.

This season, Cardinals away games average 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

