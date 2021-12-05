Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 604 yards (54.9 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also added 51 catches for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He has handled 135, or 54.4%, of his team's 248 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Ekeler's 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Bengals Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the NFL, allowing 93.7 yards per game.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.
  • Ekeler added six catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

135

54.4%

604

7

31

54.4%

4.5

Justin Herbert

43

17.3%

243

2

15

26.3%

5.7

Justin Jackson

14

5.6%

103

0

4

7.0%

7.4

Larry Rountree III

36

14.5%

87

1

7

12.3%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive