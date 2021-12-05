Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 604 yards (54.9 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He's also added 51 catches for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He has handled 135, or 54.4%, of his team's 248 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Ekeler's 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Bengals Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the NFL, allowing 93.7 yards per game.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.

Ekeler added six catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 15 passes for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 135 54.4% 604 7 31 54.4% 4.5 Justin Herbert 43 17.3% 243 2 15 26.3% 5.7 Justin Jackson 14 5.6% 103 0 4 7.0% 7.4 Larry Rountree III 36 14.5% 87 1 7 12.3% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive