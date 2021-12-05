Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 604 yards (54.9 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He's also added 51 catches for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He has handled 135, or 54.4%, of his team's 248 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Ekeler's 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games against the Bengals Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the NFL, allowing 93.7 yards per game.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.
- Ekeler added six catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
135
54.4%
604
7
31
54.4%
4.5
Justin Herbert
43
17.3%
243
2
15
26.3%
5.7
Justin Jackson
14
5.6%
103
0
4
7.0%
7.4
Larry Rountree III
36
14.5%
87
1
7
12.3%
2.4
Powered By Data Skrive