Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will aim to end a three-game slide when they meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.
  • In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.1 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
  • In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this year.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In six games at home this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five away games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.