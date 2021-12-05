The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will aim to end a three-game slide when they meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.

In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.1 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens rack up 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers rack up 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this year.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In six games at home this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In five away games this season, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.