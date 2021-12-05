Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has 2,522 passing yards (229.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.6% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In eight matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger racked up 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 536 passing yards (178.7 per game) while completing 52 of 85 passes (61.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive