Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has 2,522 passing yards (229.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.6% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In eight matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger racked up 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 536 passing yards (178.7 per game) while completing 52 of 85 passes (61.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
