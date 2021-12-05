Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has 2,522 passing yards (229.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.6% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 51 of his 384 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In eight matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Roethlisberger racked up 263 yards while completing 58.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 536 passing yards (178.7 per game) while completing 52 of 85 passes (61.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

