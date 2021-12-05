Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks has 62 catches (92 targets) and a team-high 704 receiving yards (64.0 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.4% of the 348 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
- Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 257.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Cooks grabbed three passes for 45 yards (15 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- During his last three games, Cooks has 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
92
26.4%
62
704
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
22
6.3%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
29
8.3%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
David Johnson
37
10.6%
28
214
1
7
18.4%
