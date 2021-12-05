Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cooks' Houston Texans (2-9) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has 62 catches (92 targets) and a team-high 704 receiving yards (64.0 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.4% of the 348 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 257.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Cooks grabbed three passes for 45 yards (15 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

During his last three games, Cooks has 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 92 26.4% 62 704 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 22 6.3% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 29 8.3% 18 228 0 2 5.3% David Johnson 37 10.6% 28 214 1 7 18.4%

