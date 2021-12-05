Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cooks' Houston Texans (2-9) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks has 62 catches (92 targets) and a team-high 704 receiving yards (64.0 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.4% of the 348 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
  • Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 257.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Cooks grabbed three passes for 45 yards (15 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • During his last three games, Cooks has 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

92

26.4%

62

704

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

22

6.3%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

29

8.3%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

David Johnson

37

10.6%

28

214

1

7

18.4%

