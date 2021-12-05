Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Aiyuk has 32 catches (on 48 targets) for 432 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Aiyuk is averaging 35.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and picked up 91 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Aiyuk has racked up 202 yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 67.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
25
7.6%
21
210
1
4
10.0%
