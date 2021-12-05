Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Brandon Aiyuk before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC West rivals play in Week 13 when Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Aiyuk has 32 catches (on 48 targets) for 432 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
  • Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Aiyuk is averaging 35.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and picked up 91 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Aiyuk has racked up 202 yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 67.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

25

7.6%

21

210

1

4

10.0%

