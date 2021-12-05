There will be player prop bet markets available for Brandon Aiyuk before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC West rivals play in Week 13 when Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Aiyuk has 32 catches (on 48 targets) for 432 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Aiyuk is averaging 35.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Aiyuk was targeted six times and picked up 91 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Aiyuk has racked up 202 yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 67.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0% Kyle Juszczyk 25 7.6% 21 210 1 4 10.0%

