The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to continue their six-game winning run against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in five of 12 games this season.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 16.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 41 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 41-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-4-0 this season.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per matchup (15.8).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).

Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.

This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 8-4-0 this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow (275.2).

In games that New England amasses more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.

The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Buffalo has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 6.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

This season on the road, New England is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

In five road games this year, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

