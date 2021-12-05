Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to continue their six-game winning run against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 16.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 41 over/under in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 41-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per matchup (15.8).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.
  • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).
  • Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Patriots.
  • Against the spread, New England is 8-4-0 this year.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow (275.2).
  • In games that New England amasses more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Buffalo has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 6.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
  • This season on the road, New England is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • In five road games this year, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.