C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has grabbed 30 passes (34 targets) for 331 yards (30.1 per game) with five TDs this season.
- So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Uzomah is averaging 41 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Chargers, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
- In two matchups versus the Chargers, Uzomah has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times, totaling nine yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Uzomah's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 42 receiving yards (14.0 per game).
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
