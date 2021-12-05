There will be player prop bet markets available for C.J. Uzomah before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has grabbed 30 passes (34 targets) for 331 yards (30.1 per game) with five TDs this season.

So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Uzomah is averaging 41 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Chargers, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).

In two matchups versus the Chargers, Uzomah has not had a TD catch.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times, totaling nine yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Uzomah's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 42 receiving yards (14.0 per game).

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

