December 5, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for C.J. Uzomah before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has grabbed 30 passes (34 targets) for 331 yards (30.1 per game) with five TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 9.9% of the 344 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
  • Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Uzomah is averaging 41 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Chargers, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Chargers, Uzomah has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Uzomah will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Uzomah was targeted three times, totaling nine yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Uzomah's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 42 receiving yards (14.0 per game).

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

