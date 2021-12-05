Carson Wentz will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 13 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.8% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Houston

Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.

The Texans are giving up 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.

Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg), completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3%

