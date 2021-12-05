Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.8% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Houston
- Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.
- The Texans are giving up 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg), completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
