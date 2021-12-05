Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Carson Wentz will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 13 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.8% of his throws and collecting 21 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz averaged 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 121.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.
  • The Texans are giving up 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Wentz has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg), completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

