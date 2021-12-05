Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has caught 37 passes on 69 targets for 608 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.9% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Claypool has averaged 47 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Claypool was targeted eight times, totaling 82 yards on three receptions (averaging 27.3 yards per catch).
- During his last three games, Claypool has collected 175 yards on eight catches, averaging 58.3 yards per game on 17 targets.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
