Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has caught 37 passes on 69 targets for 608 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.9% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Claypool has averaged 47 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Claypool was targeted eight times, totaling 82 yards on three receptions (averaging 27.3 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Claypool has collected 175 yards on eight catches, averaging 58.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0% Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6%

