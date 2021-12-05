Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has caught 37 passes on 69 targets for 608 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.9% of the 435 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Claypool has averaged 47 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Claypool was targeted eight times, totaling 82 yards on three receptions (averaging 27.3 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Claypool has collected 175 yards on eight catches, averaging 58.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

Powered By Data Skrive